PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning.

Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179.

According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77 when it hydroplaned, rolled a couple times, and stopped upside down in the median.

George said that a medic from Marietta was driving by and helped to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Only the driver was in the van and he received minor injuries.

Lieutenant George said that Wood County Sheriffs, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments, and St. Joe’s EMS were all at the scene.

