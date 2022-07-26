Advertisement

Changes for upcoming Ohio primary election

Board of Elections primary election
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the upcoming primary election coming this August in Ohio the Board of Elections noted some changes for this specific election.

Early voting for the election was made available this week, you can vote at the Washington County Board of Elections in Marietta.

For voters who usually vote at the Washington County Fairgrounds you will now be voting at the First Church of the Nazarene on Mill Creek Road. This change is due to the fairgrounds building having no AC.

The hours of the BOE have also changed for the early voters, for that information you can visit their website.

For those seeking absentee ballots tomorrow is the last day you will be able to request a ballot.

