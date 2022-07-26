Marietta Salvation Army looks to help with school supply needs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Salvation Army is looking to help out the community with all school supply needs.

Marietta Salvation Army officials say that they have received many calls for help with school supplies.

The non-profit is partnering with the Marietta Walmart to get supply donations to help with those in the area.

“We’re trying to help kids get all their stuff they need for school. Backpacks, their markers, their crayons, everything they need. Because with prices as high as they are with the gas, a lot of people have called us already and asked if we’re going to help them with the backpacks. So, we really need a lot of help this year,” says Salvation Army commanding officer, Rosemarie Hughes.

The Salvation Army will also be taking registration for backpack requests.

People who are registering will need photo I.D., proof of Washington County residence, and names of children who need backpacks.

The organization is also taking clothes donations as well.

If you would like to donate, you can bring clothes to the facility during business hours.

Which are 10 in the morning to 12:30 p.m. and one to three in the afternoon.

