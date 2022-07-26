Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $810 million, what people say they will do if they win

Mega Millions lottery reaches $810 million
(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The mega millions drawing for $810 million ends tonight.

If no winner is determined from tonight the drawing will take place Friday night.

WTAP asked some around Parkersburg what they would do with the money if they win.

“Probably pass out,” a local man said. “Buy a new car and a new house,” a local woman said.

“I’d take the lump sum. I’d pay the taxes. I’d take $200 million and put it into tax free municipal bonds into a trust for my children. I’d give a million dollars to each one of my kids,” Timothy Simmons said.

