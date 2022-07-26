National Night Out returns August 2nd

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement is excited to have “National Night Out” back next month.

The event “National Night Out” will be back at the splash pad in Parkersburg after two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Event organizer, Debbie Jeffrey and Parkersburg police chief, Matthew Board say that this event will be huge for the public to get a chance at talking with some members of local law enforcement. Especially for those children who will be meeting a first responder for the first time.

“And event like this allows us, like I said, to open doors to open that partnership with the community because that’s what it is. I mean, we’re protecting the community that the community lives in. And we have a very vested interest in their safety. And I want them to know that they can take an active part in assisting us in that endeavor to keep the community safe,” says Board.

The national night out will be on Tuesday, August 2nd at the splash pad by Parkersburg City Park from five to eight p.m.

Organizers say that there will be plenty of activities, including music.

Everything is free, including the food.

