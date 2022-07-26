Obituary: Briggs, James A.

Local Business Owner James A. Briggs (Jim or Briggs’) of Marietta passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family at James Cancer Center from a battle with Cancer.

He was born in his family home in Marietta on County Road 10 on November 21, 1941. He was the son of James F. and Beulah (Gessel) Briggs. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1959.

He owned Briggs Sand & Gravel Inc. with his son Matthew. He was a 50+ years member of Harmar Lodge #390 F&AM, 50+ years life member of American Legion Post 64, and a 50+ years life member of Marietta Moose Lodge 1823. He served in the Army National Guard 1092 in Parkersburg. On August 8, 1969, he married Barbara (Heiss) Briggs.

He is survived by three children, Jeff Briggs and April Briggs, both of Marietta, and Matthew Briggs of Vincent; one sister, Kathryn (Briggs) Starcher of Safford, AZ; three sisters-in-law, Janet Augenstein, Susie Joyce, and Dorothy Heiss Huck. Also, extended family members Shawn, Shannon, and Curtis Reynolds. He never met a stranger and loved to go to auctions and Nascar races. He was a farmer who loved his cows and dogs over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Mark Anthony Briggs, on January 1, 1974, and three brothers-in-law, Ron Starcher, Nelson Augenstein, and David Heiss.

Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Brockett and his staff for taking good care of him and his special friend Carol Layner for all of her support and help with Jim.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, with Pastor Richard Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 28, at the funeral home, with a masonic service to begin at 8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

