Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Nathan Michael Heiss, 31, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1990, in Marietta, to John Michael Heiss and Jennifer Lynn White Zide.

Nate was a 2009 graduate of Warren High School. Right out of high school, he went to Hobart Institute of Welding receiving his degree in welding technologies, and traveled the country as a pipeline welding contractor. Nate was the current owner of Heiss Hardwood Flooring Company. He enjoyed hunting, baseball, and spending time with the joys of his life, Brynlee, and Braxton.

He is survived by his two children, Brynlee & Braxton; mother, Jennifer Lynn White Zide (Frank); father, John Michael Heiss; brothers, Braden Heiss and Nicholas Heiss (Heather); sister, Emily Brown (Logan); stepbrothers, Jake Zide (Stephanie) and Kevin Zide; half-sister, Ellie Tate (Hunter); paternal grandmother, Dorothy Huck (Charlie); maternal grandmother, Agnes Hawkins; and maternal grandfather, David White (Carol); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David Heiss, and maternal stepgrandfather, Jonathan “Pap” Hawkins.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Nate’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.