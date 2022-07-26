Obituary: McCumbers, James Francis “Jim”

James Francis “Jim” McCumbers, 68, of Calhoun County, WV, formerly of Glenville, departed this life on July 15, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on March 22, 1954, in Weston, WV, a son of the late Rondle Lee Sr. and Lenora Faye (Dix) McCumbers.

Jim enjoyed music, family, and good fun. He was tough and mischievous and enjoyed making others laugh. Jim was a jack of all trades, master of many, but spent much of his career life as a carpenter. He spent much of his life making friends with everyone he met and would gladly give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it more than him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rondle Lee Sr. and Lenora Faye (Dix) McCumbers, two brothers, Gary “Ronnie” McCumbers and Rondle Lee McCumbers Jr., sister Delores Kaye (McCumbers) Paxton, and nephew Rondle Ray (Moe) McCumbers.

He is survived by: his stepmother Violet “Kathy” (Teddy) West of West Virginia, and four sisters Donna (Paul) Mazon of North Carolina, Lisa (Bobby) Baker of Georgia, Edna (Doug) Venditti of North Carolina, and Crystal Murphy of Glenville; two brothers Virgil (Donna) McCumbers of Pennsylvania and David (Noelle) McCumbers of Tennessee; nieces and nephews Ronnie “Dwayne” (Vickie) McCumbers, Rick W. (Brandi) McCumbers, Danny (Nikki) McCumbers, Samantha (Don Boersma) McCumbers, Sara McCumbers, Marvin “J.R.” (Monica) Paxton, Matthew (Sam) Paxton, Kenneth (Amy) Johnston, Chasity (Thomas) Nicholson, Hannah Mazon, Justin (Veronica) Conrad, Chelsea (David) Iannarelli, Michaela (Michael Simmons) Murphy, Jonathan (Kaley Goodwin) Murphy, Andrew Newrocki, Hunter Newrocki, Jesse McCumbers, Carson McCumbers, and Penny McCumbers; several great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

As per his request, Jim has been cremated, and a celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022. The time and location will be announced at a later date.

