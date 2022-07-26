Advertisement

Obituary: Wioland, Virginia P.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia P. Wioland, 82, of Cairo, died July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born April 26, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Albert and Cecelia Aymar.  She had been director of welfare at Warren Co. Welfare Board at Belvidere, NJ.  Virginia loved nature, children, and animals and was a lifetime member of the Ritchie County Sheriffs Association, Harrisville, WV.  She and her husband John were the pioneers of Fishing with a Friend through the RC Sheriffs Association.

Virginia is survived by two children, William Freda of TX and Laura Wioland of Parkersburg, and grandchildren, Drake Aymar, Jacob Byrd, Daven Aymar, and Isaiah Aymar.  She was thankful for her dear friend, Barb Richards, for her friendship and loyal, caring help.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wioland; and one brother.

Following her wishes, she will be cremated and will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent to McCulloughRaiguel.com.  Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, assisted with the arrangements.

