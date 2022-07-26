Advertisement

Parkersburg Homecoming Festival crowns new winners

Parkersburg Homecoming Festival crowns three new winners
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival crowns three new winners(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkesburg Homecoming Festival held its annual pageant this past weekend.

Three new winners were crowned.

According to pageant officials, 18 girls came out to participate in the events.

There were three categories included Preteen, Teen and Queen.

Delaney Roberts won the title of Teen Queen.

Delaney said the pageant was a great experience.

“They had a bunch of lovely girls. It was so fun. It was not nerve wracking at all. They made it very comfortable for us. Winning the title is amazing, I never imagined that I would win it. It’s a pageant that I’ve always wanted to do. So I was shocked when I got the title and being able to represent it now.”

The other winners of the pageant included Preteen winner Harlee Hourersheldt and Queen Victoria Noonan.

