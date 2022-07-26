Pre-trial motion hearing held today for Hillary Dennison

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today a motion hearing for Hillary Dennison was held in Wood County at Judge Robert Waters’ court room.

Dennison was indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her fiancé and her father in February of 2021.

The trial was set to begin on August 15th, that date will be delayed due to one of the defense’s motions.

The motion to delay the trial was granted by Judge Waters. This comes after the mental evaluation of Dennison.

The defense also set out to seek a motion for the severance of one of the counts Dennison has been indicted on and the other being a bifurcated trial.

Other motions were set by the defense but were not addressed at the trial.

WTAP will have an update on the new date of the trial and more information as we learn more.

