Advertisement

Second probable case of Monkeypox identified in West Virginia

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) – The second probable case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Yesterday the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department did test an individual with probable Monkeypox, said Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Out of respect for patient privacy, no additional information will be released.

The Bureau of Public Health and the Health Department are working to identify more individuals who might be at risk.

“I just want to remind everyone that the threat to West Virginians from Monkeypox is low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, “There is a vaccine that is available; however, it is in short supply at this time. Those vaccines are available for anyone who is a close contact of a positive Monkeypox case.”

First probable case of Monkeypox reported in West Virginia

For West Virginia residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

For more information about Monkeypox, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
Van overturned on I-77
Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
National Night Out returns August 2nd
National Night Out returns August 2nd

Latest News

Mega Millions reaches $810 million
WTAP News @ 6 - Mega Millions Jackpot Localized
National Hire a Veteran Day
WTAP News @ 10 - Hire a Veteran Day
Proposed bills modernizing West Virginia's abortion and income tax bills passed their...
Abortion, income tax bills pass committees in W.Va. Legislature’s special session
A public hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Charleston.
Lawmakers speak on proposed W.Va. abortion ban
Washington County Historic Society finished two-year preservation project
The Mound Cemetery unveils its 26 new tombstones