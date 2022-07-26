SW Resources holding job fair July 28

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources is looking to help out employers in the area with a job fair.

The group is putting on a job fair for its clients and employees who they train to go out into the local workforce.

SW Resources is focusing on helping those with any disability to get the vocational skills and help they need.

Officials with SW Resources are even providing the clients with the preparedness they need for this upcoming job fair.

“So, we decided to take the month of July, focus on training. We did intro to self-advocacy trainings, how to get updating their resumes, job interviewing skills. Stuff like that,” says SW Resources rehabilitation services director, Jason Bailey.

A few of the employers that will be coming include Goodwill, Piggly Wiggly, Mister Bee’s, and more for this job fair.

The job fair will be taking place on July 28 starting at 10 a.m. to noon for SW Resources clients and employees and it will be open to the public from 12 to 2 p.m.

