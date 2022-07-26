UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding an unattended death on July 25.

According to its Facebook page, first responders were called to the 200 block of Cofer Street around 7:30 p.m.

First responders from the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department entered the residence and discovered 79-year-old Marguerite Gray deceased. Seventy-eight-year-old Ronald Gray was found unconscious nearby.

Units were dispatched to the residence after family members reported that they had not been in contact with them for an extended amount of time.

Mr. Gray was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Mrs. Gray has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation into the cause of death.

The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, CCMC, and St Joe Ambulance services also responded to the scene.

No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators believe there are no known threats to public safety.

Original Story: July 25th, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.

The call came in Monday evening on the 200 block of Cofer Street. The Wood County Sheriff says one woman is dead and a man is in critical condition. The sheriff says no foul play is suspected.

There was also no smell of gas at the house. The coroner has been called in to investigate.

WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more information.

