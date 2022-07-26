Advertisement

Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Washington

Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.(wtap)
By Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.

The call came in Monday evening on the 200 block of Cofer Street. The Wood County Sheriff says one woman is dead and a man is in critical condition. The sheriff says no foul play is suspected.

There was also no smell of gas at the house. The coroner has been called in to investigate.

WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Van overturned on I-77
Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae

Latest News

National Night Out returns August 2nd
National Night Out returns August 2nd
Former Ohio Valley University students having trouble getting transcripts from school
Former Ohio Valley University students having trouble getting transcripts from school
Van overturned on I-77
Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning
Ohio organization helps veterans and their families with employment opportunities
National Hire a Veteran Day helps to remind employers to hire those who’ve served