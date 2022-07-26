Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Washington

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.

The call came in Monday evening on the 200 block of Cofer Street. The Wood County Sheriff says one woman is dead and a man is in critical condition. The sheriff says no foul play is suspected.

There was also no smell of gas at the house. The coroner has been called in to investigate.

