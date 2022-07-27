The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is coming back to Downtown Parkersburg August 19th through the 20th.

The free two-day festival will be kicking off Friday night at 6 pm.

Opening night will have performances by local band “Rimshot” and country singer “Priscilla Block.”

Priscilla was nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Chuck Lipps, the vice president of the homecoming, says there are many reasons for people to come out and enjoy the festival.

“Once again this year we’ll be having inflatables for the kids. We do have kidsfest. That’ll start at 6:00pm on Friday evening. That was a big success last year. So we’re looking forward to that again. We’ll have some new vendors, I’m sure. New food vendors, and some other things going on, you know typical bingo, and the parade on Saturday, and so a lot of things to do over two days.”

Chuck said he’s very excited about this year’s entertainment lineup, but what he’s most looking forward to is the dedication to former Homecoming President, and friend Woody Miller.

Miller died in October. Chuck said that even though her isn’t here, Miller will be the parade’s Marshal. The parade is scheduled to start at 12:30 P.M.

Saturday’s entertainment will kick off at 4:00 P.M. with the 20th annual Johnny Staats Bluegrass Festival.

The two-day festival will end with fireworks at 10:30 P.M Saturday night.

