Event to honor Korean War vets and Purple Heart recipients on August 7

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event will be dedicated to honor both Korean War veterans and Purple Heart recipients.

Housecalls Hospice is putting together an event to honor these groups of veterans.

Purple Heart recipients are those who have been wounded in battle and were given a chance to be acknowledged last year.

However, event organizer and veteran, Jerry Smith says that the event will be adding Korean War veterans to the celebration.

As he says this group of veterans is forgotten at times when looking back at previous wars.

“It’s always been World War II and then Vietnam. And Korean veterans sort of have been left behind and it’s not fair to them,” says Smith.

The event will be taking place on August 7th at the Wood County Veteran’s Memorial Park in Williamstown.

Music for the event will start at noon and festivities will take place from one to three in the afternoon.

There will be free food at the event and all veterans are encouraged to come out.

