First Hummer EV in West Virginia Was Delivered to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

An exciting day in the realm of electric vehicles (EV)…

Matheny Motor received the first fully electric GMC Hummer EV in the state of West Virginia.

The unveiling took place Wednesday morning at 10 AM.

It has been a long time waiting for the dealership because they put in to get the Hummer about a year ago.

Mick Ward who is the General Sales Manager talked about how electric vehicles are a growing trend in the local community.

Ward said, “As more charging stations go in in this area EV will be even more popular we see just in the past 3 - 4 years I’ve noticed many more brands of models of EVs in the local area and they continue to gain in popularity.”

Ward went on to say that as more charging stations are put in electric vehicles will gain even more popularity.

