Fort Frye volleyball team prepares for 2022 season, looking to sustain success

The Fort Frye Cadets volleyball team had a strong season in their 2021 campaign. The Cadets were crowned as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference champions, and made it all the way to the regional semi-finals, after winning their sectional and district tournaments.

The Cadets lost four seniors that helped them get nearly to the top of the sport, but the returning players are just as hungry to bring the Cadets to a state championship on the volleyball court.

The Cadets will be relying on returning starters such as Kianna O’Brien, MaKenna Long, and Madison Long in order to retain success they have seen in previous seasons.

