Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Climb

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Mega Millions is still going strong...

The drawing Tuesday night yielded no winners.

This is making the jackpot a little over $1 billion with room to grow before the next drawing.

Some people talked about what is different than normal since the jackpot is so high.

Tina Stephan, a Supervisor at Peoples News, said, “Everyone is real excited they can hardly believe it is over a billion dollars now. I guess several years ago it got this high, and everyone plays like they are crazy.”

Lori Stewart who picked up a ticket today said, “I’ve played it in the past, but this will be the first time in a while since the jackpot is so high.”

If you are interested in trying your luck, the next drawing will take place Friday night.

