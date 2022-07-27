Advertisement

Milford Eagle III waives hearing, bond will not be modified

WTAP News @ 5
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The preliminary hearing for Milford Eagle III’s sexual abuse case was this early afternoon.

Eagle is choosing to waive his preliminary hearing.

Eagle’s attorney requested the $50 thousand bond to be modified, as the defendant’s attorney states that eagle cannot pay the bond, a lack of criminal record, and a child that had been in the home has been removed.

The prosecutor requested that the bond not be modified, because of the severity of the crime and previous offenses.

Judge Janet Welch denied the modification based on the strength of the evidence and with Eagle being a fugitive and with there being a warrant for failure to appear in criminal history.

The case will be presented to the Washington County grand jury by the county prosecutor’s office in the near future.

