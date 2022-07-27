Advertisement

Obituary: Hart, Lydia Jane

Lydia Jane Hart Obit
Lydia Jane Hart Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, July 22nd, 2022, Lydia Jane Hart (Keelin) passed away at the age of 59. Lydia was born on February 3, 1963, to William and Della Keelin.

Lydia had a passion for arts, crafts, and her beloved parrots, Sammy and Mikko. She loved wading through creeks, long motorcycle rides, and playing on the beach with her grandbabies. She spent many years leading Girl Scouts and keeping basketball team scorebooks for the Lady Tigers. Her favorite place to be was on her back porch with a warm cup of coffee while making friends with the neighborhood squirrels or anticipating the arrival of a perfect summer thunderstorm. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit, ability to turn anything into a work of art, and love for her family.

Lydia was preceded in death by her father, William.

She is survived by: her mother, Della, her daughter, Misty (Tim Mercier), and her two granddaughters, Madelyn and Evelyn, her sister Jennie (Ronnie Beardsley), and her niece, Rachael.

A future memorial gathering will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home Is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

