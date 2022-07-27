Obituary: Kirkpatrick, John James

John James Kirkpatrick, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away July 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 1, 1952, a son to the late Johnny E. and Clara (Koon) Kirkpatrick. John was a member of Calvary Parkersburg Church and worked as a Truck Driver for Valley News Service, GWB, and Parkersburg Delivery Services before retiring. John was a graduate of PHS, class of 1972, and enjoyed his time with the Worthington Senior Men’s Golf League. John was also an avid fan of Steelers Football, Pirates Baseball, and all things WVU.

Surviving John is his wife of 30 years, Shonda (Leisure) Kirkpatrick; mother-in-law Ann Whitaker of Vienna; brother Paul Kirkpatrick (Carla) of Falls of Rough, KY; sister Laura Deems (Larry) of Okeechobee, FL; brother-in-law Jeff Leisure (Sheri) of Mechanicsville, VA; Paula Marshall (Dana) of Lubeck, WV; nieces and nephews Cheryl Deems of Ellenboro, WV; Larry Deems, Jr, of Suffolk, VA; Myca Beller (Jamie) of Seminole, OK; Jennifer Sitton (Lucas) of Belton, MS; Joshua Kirkpatrick (Alex) of Greensboro, NC; Haley Marshall of Los Angeles, CA; Samantha Godsey (Scott) of Mechanicsville, VA; and Steven Marshall of Parkersburg, WV; and great-nieces Parker Kirkpatrick and Raegan Sitton Along with his parents.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sarah Kirkpatrick, brother William McCown, and sister, Terry Kirkpatrick.

Memorial Services for John will be held Saturday, July 30th, at Calvary Parkersburg Church at 2 pm, with Reverend Lonnie Coats officiating.

Visitation time will be held the same day from 12-2 pm John’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to Belpre Cancer Center, 800 Farson Street, Belpre, OH. 45714; Parkersburg Catholic High School 3201 Fairview Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104 or Calvary Parkersburg Church 607 Wayside Farms Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

The Kirkpatrick family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Belpre Cancer Center, and Amedisys for the wonderful care John received online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com

