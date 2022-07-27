Advertisement

Obituary: Noel, Curt Jay

Curt Jay Noel Obit
Curt Jay Noel Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Curt Jay Noel, 60, of Marietta, passed away on July 22, 2022, at Grant Medical Center. 

He was born September 9, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Ronald James Noel and Lyn Noel.  Curt grew up in Ligonier, PA but graduated high school from Marietta in 1979.  He had owned and operated Motocare in Marietta for many years.  Curt treasured three things in his life most: his three children, taking care of his home,  and his little red Honda Civic that he inherited from his father. He was a kind, loving, giving man who always saw the best in people. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

In addition to his mother, Curt is survived by his children Jessica Lightfritz of Dublin, Cory Noel of Belpre, and Tyler Noel of Marietta, and two grandchildren. Also, surviving are his sisters, Tracy Cornelius of Fleming and Kim Kenny of Nags Head, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 pm Saturday, July 30th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with visitation from 2 pm until the hour of service.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses or the Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley.  90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH  45750.

