Advertisement

Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.(MGN/AST)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers announced four children were found dead at a home in Fairbanks.

A dispatch report obtained by KTVF states troopers received reports of shots fired at a home Tuesday evening.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found the four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old shot three of his siblings before shooting himself.

Troopers said three other children in the home were uninjured, and the parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office, and troopers notified the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 KTVF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Hillary Dennison
Pre-trial motion hearing held Tuesday for Hillary Dennison
Nathan Michael Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Latest News

Mega Millions Still
Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say