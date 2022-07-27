Vienna Volunteer Fire Department remembers former Fire Chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Vienna Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Moore died Tuesday.

Moore was a member of the Vienna Department for 28 years.

He joined the department in September 1962 and served until March of 1990.

Moore spent five years as Fire Chief from 1985 through 1990.

Fire Chief Scholl said he grew up around the fire station and has known Mike since he was a kid. He described Mike as the guy you could go to for help.

“He was one of the jokesters. He knew when to have fun and knew when to be serious. He did a lot of work on the trucks and things like that too. So he was just one of the good guys.

Chief School said that Mike’s name will go on the station’s memorial board and plans to pay his respects at Mike’s service.

