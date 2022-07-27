Wood Co. students get the chance to learn more about S.T.E.A.M. activities

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 80 graduating second, third and fourth graders are coming together for a one-week S.T.E.A.M. Camp at Blennerhassett Elementary.

Organizers say this is a really good turnout.

“We have a lot of students who came back who attended last year, and we have a lot of new students,” says Blennerhassett Elementary School S.T.E.A.M. teacher, Lisa Smith. “So, some students who have experience with the technology and some who it’s their first time they’ve seen it and interacted with it. So, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Kids at this camp are getting a chance to work with robotics, 3-D printers, drones, and more.

This technology isn’t the only area where children get to learn.

They are taught life-skills about how to rely on themselves and work with others.

“And then they’re really getting to practice collaboration, perseverance, problem-solving and creativity. Which are all skills that will help them be successful not only in school but in the jobs of the future,” says Smith.

One girl going to the camp says what she’s learning could help make her dreams come true.

“I really enjoy going to S.T.E.A.M. Camp. It teaches me so much about NASA and space. And I want to be an astronaut when I grow up. And so, it just really makes me want to be an astronaut more than I’ve ever before,” says Camrie Anderson. “I just love being here and meeting new people and getting to do all the fun stuff.”

The S.T.E.A.M. Camp can help students find career paths and potentially encourage them to stay in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“So, it’s really exciting to see them get excited about S.T.E.A.M. and about learning all these new technologies,” says Smith. “And hopefully that will open up a lot of possibilities for them in the future. There’s a lot of new jobs coming around even in our area for 3-D printing and drones. And so, just introducing them to these skills that maybe they never thought of before might get them excited and keep them looking for jobs in the future in this area.”

Wood County Schools partnered with West Virginia University at Parkersburg for this camp.

Students are getting a chance to use the engineering design process that NASA uses to solve problems.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.