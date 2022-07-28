Arts and entertainment events happening July 28th-31st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Ongoing
- Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, call for dates and times
- Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
Thursday, July 28th
- No More Plastic Bags Art Event at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 9:30am, 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm, 4pm, and 5:30pm
- Adult Craft Night: Sit-upons at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30-6:30 pm
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Laurel Creek Bluegrass Band” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
- The Hopewell at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm
Friday, July 29th
- Harmar Days Festival, Fri.-Sun.
- John Richards at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “Silas Powell & The Powell Family Band” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
- Comedy Night: Cledus T. Judd & Reno Collier at the Adelphia, Fri. 6:30 pm
- Vienna Family Fund Weekend with “Plan B” at Spencer Park, Fri. 7-9 pm
- Glenn Miller Orchestra at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm
Saturday, July 30th
- Vienna Family Fund Weekend with Kid Fun and Family Movie at Spencer Park, Sat. 10 am-10:30 pm
- Relay for Life Music at City Park, Sat. 5 pm
- Garden Party with Harman & Margaret at the Blennerhassett Island, Sat. 6-9 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “R&R” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
- Band of Brothers at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 7 pm
- Bryan Martin Live at The Dils Center, Sat. 7 pm
- Emo Night-Live Covers from the Emo/Pop-Punk Glory Days at the Adelphia, Sat. 8 pm
- Flinch Free Live Concert at Town House, Sat. 9 pm
- Live Music: Appalachian Hustle at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 9-11 pm
Sunday, July 31st
- The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit Opening & Awards at Parkersburg Art Center, Sun. 1-3 pm
