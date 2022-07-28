Arts and entertainment events happening July 28th-31st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, call for dates and times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

Thursday, July 28th

No More Plastic Bags Art Event at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 9:30am, 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm, 4pm, and 5:30pm

Adult Craft Night: Sit-upons at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30-6:30 pm

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Laurel Creek Bluegrass Band” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

The Hopewell at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, July 29th

Harmar Days Festival, Fri.-Sun.

John Richards at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “Silas Powell & The Powell Family Band” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Comedy Night: Cledus T. Judd & Reno Collier at the Adelphia, Fri. 6:30 pm

Vienna Family Fund Weekend with “Plan B” at Spencer Park, Fri. 7-9 pm

Glenn Miller Orchestra at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, July 30th

Vienna Family Fund Weekend with Kid Fun and Family Movie at Spencer Park, Sat. 10 am-10:30 pm

Relay for Life Music at City Park, Sat. 5 pm

Garden Party with Harman & Margaret at the Blennerhassett Island, Sat. 6-9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “R&R” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Band of Brothers at American Legion Post 15, Sat. 7 pm

Bryan Martin Live at The Dils Center, Sat. 7 pm

Emo Night-Live Covers from the Emo/Pop-Punk Glory Days at the Adelphia, Sat. 8 pm

Flinch Free Live Concert at Town House, Sat. 9 pm

Live Music: Appalachian Hustle at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 9-11 pm

Sunday, July 31st

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit Opening & Awards at Parkersburg Art Center, Sun. 1-3 pm

