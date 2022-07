PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bernard Bell appeared in court to get a motion for a new attorney approved.

Judge Wharton agreed to the request.

Last year the court sentenced Bell to 30 years in prison for killing a Wood County woman in 2017.

Bell entered a no contest plea to second degree murder.

