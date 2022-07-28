Community leaders will host public roundtable about the opioid crisis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community leaders are hosting a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis next week.

It’s all about understanding and tackling the opioid epidemic from its cause, to unpacking addiction itself, what we can do in response, and more.

It will be held at at The Rock church at 1305 37th Street in Parkersburg.

Andrew Bell, a rural health community technical expert, will be leading the conversation.

He will talk about how the opioid epidemic got to where it is now - breaking it down into three waves.

There will be a speaker representing each wave, who will talk about their personal experience with addiction.

City Councilwoman Wendy Tuck, a co-organizer of the event, said, “I’m hoping that people get tools and information and hope and feel like they can do something and that it’s possible for us to work together as a community to bring people back from the abyss…,”

Tuck hopes people frustrated with the crisis bring their toughest questions for the question and answer period.

Community health leaders like Westbrook, Wood County Prevention Council, and others will participate in the event.

The town hall will take place next Thursday at 6:30 PM.

Anyone in the public is welcome to attend.

