Fort Frye Volleyball team looks for repeat success

BEVERLY, Ohio.

The Fort Frye volleyball team is preparing for this upcoming season, and despite losing four senior starters, the Cadets are ready to continue their successful tradition into the new year.

Fort Frye made it all the way to the regional semi-final game last year but ultimately lost to a team bound for the state tournament.

Their deep playoff run saw them win an O.V.A.C. title, district title and sectional title all while finishing the regular season 24-3.

The Cadets have a good group of returning starters from last years team and those players look to help out the newer members learn the Cadet way.

“Going into this year, I think it kind of helps me mentally prepare for how the teams are going to be this year. We lost a bunch of seniors last year,” said Fort Frye junior, MaKenna Long. “But I really think we have a bunch of freshmen that are coming up that have the skills we are looking for to be able to be on this team as well as kindness and helping them show the way how to fill in for the team, and fill in those roles that were gone last year.”

