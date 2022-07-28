Obituary: Kerby, Wilbert Dale

Wilbert Dale Kerby, 76, of Big Springs, West Virginia, went to be with his heavenly father in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Camden-Clark Medical Center.

He was born at Joker, WV, on March 16, 1946, a son of the late Wilbert and Lovoa Fae Starcher Kerby. He was a member of the Blessed Hope Baptist Church; in Big Springs, WV. He worked for Calhoun County Board of Education and the town of Grantsville and retired from Bridgestone-Firestone in Tennessee. He was a member of the U.S. Army for one year and the U.S. Air Force for four years, retiring as a

Sergeant. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Margaret Kirby of the home, daughters Tonya (David) Williams of Wartrace, Tennessee, LashonCrockett of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Step-Daughter Tina (Allen) Dawson of Big Bend, West Virginia, Grandson Kenneth Dawson, three sisters Mary Web, Ruth Ann Kerby, and Jeanne Thomas, several cousins and friends, and special cousin Linda Kirby. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Big Springs, West Virginia, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Brother Tim Hickman. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, West Virginia. The burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Grantsville, West Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

