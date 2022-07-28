Obituary: Warren, Timothy James

Timothy James Warren (Jim), 86, of Marietta, went to be with his Savior peacefully at his residence Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Jim was born July 20, 1936, to Rev. John T. and Emma McGruder Warren of Mars, PA.

Jim graduated from Evans City High School in 1956. He was employed as an electrician for 52 years and was the owner of the Ball Electric Company of Belpre, Ohio. He was a member of Williamstown Baptist Church and was a devout son of God.

“Pete From Chicago” enjoyed playing cards, feeding the birds, taking care of his flowers, complaining about the Steelers, and rooting for the Frontier Cougars. Jim loved his family fiercely and always reminded everyone that the fastest eater would always get the most.

Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol (The Boss), and four sons, Tom (Bridget) Warren, of Lowell, Todd (Teresa) Warren, of Reno, Rick (Carla) Hesson, of Marietta, Steve (Cindy) Hesson, of Marietta, two brothers Phillip Warren, of Huntington, WV and Jerry (Joyce) Warren, of Nashville, TN, sister Priscilla Oakes, of Laguna Beach, CA, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Todd, Zack, Tyson, Josh, Amy, Derek, Tasha, Brandon, Brandon, Kayla, Emilee, Cailey, Olivia, Grant, Gavin, Paige, Karder, Brayden and Kylee and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, as well as siblings, John, Sam, Paul, Bobby, Faith, David, Joel, and Daniel.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Warren officiating.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Warren family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.