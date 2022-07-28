ODOT considers bringing electric vehicle infrastructure to Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Last week the Ohio Department of Transportation came to Marietta to talk about an electric vehicle infrastructure plan.

It’s a part of a nation-wide initiative called National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Its mission is to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the nation.

ODOT is currently focusing on adding charging stations to fill in gaps along the roadway.

The plan is to pick 30 sites and Marietta is in the running. There are 143 sites to choose from.

It’s not yet clear how many charging stations this would bring to the area if Marietta is selected.

This is all according to Luke Stedke, DriveOhio’s managing director of communications and policy.

“We see it as future-proofing Ohio workers in a very competitive global economy,” he said.

Washington County Commissioner James Booth told WTAP that he’s hesitant about the plan. Some of his concerns are over jobs and the local economy due to Washington County being an oil-rich area.

While Stedke cannot speak from a county perspective, he said a part of the plan is to develop a workforce to support electric vehicle infrastructure across Ohio.

Stedke pointed out that multiple car manufacturers are making big investments in going electric.

The plan is scheduled to be approved by September 30th, according to Stedke.

