SW Resources hosted a job fair

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A job fair was held at SW Resources Thursday...

Numerous businesses around Parkersburg showed up today to provide information to residents that were interested.

As of around noon about 70 people stopped in to look at the different employers and what they had open.

Jason Bailey who is the Director of Rehabilitation Services at SW Resources talked about why they decided to have a job fair.

Bailey said, “Right now, for whatever reason, employees are having a hard time finding people to fill the positions they’ve needed so we’re looking at having to pivot and change the way we are doing business.”

If you missed this job fair and are interested in attending, there will be one towards the end of October by another organization.

More information will be provided closer to the event.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
Nathan Michael Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael
Lydia Jane Hart Obit
Obituary: Hart, Lydia Jane

Latest News

Teaching Garden Still
Teaching Garden opens in Marietta
Bernard Bell is led out of the court room.
Bernard Bell gets a new attorney
Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
W. Va. National Guard members based in Williamstown headed to KY
Arts and entertainment events happening July 28th-31st across the Mid-Ohio Valley