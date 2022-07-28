SW Resources hosted a job fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A job fair was held at SW Resources Thursday...

Numerous businesses around Parkersburg showed up today to provide information to residents that were interested.

As of around noon about 70 people stopped in to look at the different employers and what they had open.

Jason Bailey who is the Director of Rehabilitation Services at SW Resources talked about why they decided to have a job fair.

Bailey said, “Right now, for whatever reason, employees are having a hard time finding people to fill the positions they’ve needed so we’re looking at having to pivot and change the way we are doing business.”

If you missed this job fair and are interested in attending, there will be one towards the end of October by another organization.

More information will be provided closer to the event.

