W. Va. National Guard members based in Williamstown headed to KY

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia National Guard crew members based in Williamstown are being deployed to help with the response to major flooding in Kentucky.

According to a news release from the office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the Guard is sending two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and fully operational crews comprised of 14 Soldiers.

Very luckily, we have not yet seen any major life-threatening impacts from these storms.



Our neighbors in Kentucky were not as lucky. The same storm systems produced major flash floods, resulting in multiple deaths in the eastern part of the state. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 28, 2022

As a result, I have ordered that members of the @WVNationalGuard be deployed to aid flood response efforts in Kentucky. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 28, 2022

The members are being sent from Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC), and Company B, 1-224th Security, and Support Aviation Battalion.

The help is being done through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Kentucky Governor’s office and Kentucky National Guard.

“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” said Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, Adjutant General, WVNG. “Upon the direction of Governor Justice, our aircraft and crews with specialized hoist capability and medical evacuation training will be deployed to Kentucky to help save lives and assist their comrades-in-arms from the Kentucky National Guard. Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”

Gov. Justice has also declared a state of emergency for six southern West Virginia counties after storms caused flooding, downed trees, power outages, and other issues.

