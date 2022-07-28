W.Va. House passes income tax cut bill

West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)(WVVA News)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed a bill that would reduce income taxes by 10% for state residents.

House Bill 301 passed by a 78-7 vote with 15 members absent, according to a spokeswoman with the House.

The measure now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers have met in a special session this week to consider both the income tax bill and a measure to update abortion laws, which is also in the Senate’s hands after the House passed that bill Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Justice had called for the special session to consider both issues. In a news release, he applauded the House’s action and encouraged the Senate to follow suit.

“This is a good deal for all West Virginians,” Justice said in the release. “This tax cut will come as an immediate relief to families who are paying the price for rampant inflation across the country while also setting us up to bring generations of prosperity to West Virginia.”

The 10% tax cut will be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year, putting $254 million back into the pockets of West Virginians, the governor said. It would represent the first personal income tax cut since 1987 and the biggest single-year tax cut in state history.

For previous coverage:

Abortion, income tax bills pass committees in W.Va. Legislature’s special session

