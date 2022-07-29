100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation

100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care group held its fourth and final meeting of its fiscal year.

Of the three non-profit groups that shared their reasons for donation, the group chose “Kelly’s Closet.”

A group specializing in providing clothing and basic hygienic items for children in foster care.

The non-profit’s founder, Kelly Polinsky says that this will go a long way to help the organization provide newer clothing for children who need this organization.

“This will help us though in Kelly’s Closet to buy more brand-new items for the foster and kinship care kids. We do take gently used items. We have clothing items from preemie all the way up to an adult three-X, and everything in between. And sometimes a kid will come in having a special, we may not have a size in the closet. Now we’ll be able to go out and purchase those things,” says Polinsky.

Kelly’s Closet is receiving an initial $48 hundred and this can increase with the rest of the online transactions that are continuing to come in.

The other two organizations involved in this meeting were the Arthur N. Gustke Child Shelter and the Amputee Center.

The nominees for the next meeting in October will Sufficient Grace, C.A.R.E. and the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.

