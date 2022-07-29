Barlow Scouts celebrate 75th anniversary

Barlow Scouts Troop 217
Barlow Scouts Troop 217(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Barlow Scout Troop 217 is celebrating 75 years.

They will have an open house Saturday to celebrate the anniversary.

Along with the open house there will be a family style picnic and a campfire among other activities.

Scoutmaster Justin Logue talked about how this is a way to bring the community and scouts together.

Logue said, “I hope the community takes away that the troop is here, the troop is a part of the community. They want to help out and be a bigger part of the community, and for people to join scouts and have fun.”

The event will start at 4 PM at the scouts building by the Barlow Fairgrounds.

All are welcome at the celebration.

For more information visit their Facebook page: Boy Scout Troop 217 Barlow, OH.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is returning
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month
Lydia Jane Hart Obit
Obituary: Hart, Lydia Jane
Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
A mother’s search for her missing son brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Harmar Days aims to raise money to help reopen the Harmar bridge
Harmar Days this weekend
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s school semester may be the first in-person learning...
Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application
Deadline extended for WVa school clothes benefit application
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - clothing vouchers
This upcoming school year would have been the first year the Hope Scholarship program would be...
Empowering to families or harmful to public schools? The Hope Scholarship case