Barlow Scouts celebrate 75th anniversary

BARLOW, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Barlow Scout Troop 217 is celebrating 75 years.

They will have an open house Saturday to celebrate the anniversary.

Along with the open house there will be a family style picnic and a campfire among other activities.

Scoutmaster Justin Logue talked about how this is a way to bring the community and scouts together.

Logue said, “I hope the community takes away that the troop is here, the troop is a part of the community. They want to help out and be a bigger part of the community, and for people to join scouts and have fun.”

The event will start at 4 PM at the scouts building by the Barlow Fairgrounds.

All are welcome at the celebration.

For more information visit their Facebook page: Boy Scout Troop 217 Barlow, OH.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.