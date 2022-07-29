Belpre’s Homecoming Pageants will be all three night of the festival

Belpre, Ohio (WTAP) -

Belpre’s homecoming pageants are coming up this weekend.

As a part of the homecoming, the pageants will be at Civitan park and be free to the public.

This year, the three pageants will be separated and given their own nights during the festival.

The pageants will start at 7:00P.M. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at the gazebo

The three new pageant directors said that this is a great way for boys and girls to build confidence.

Ryleigh Hannah, one of the new co-directors said that everyone should come and watch. “That’s why everyone should come and support the pageants because they’re really going out of their shell to get on stage and talk in front of everyone. So definitely come out and support us.”

The Little Miss and Mister pageant will be Thursday night. There are ten girls and two boys competing.

The Junior Miss pageant will be Friday night. There are five girls competing.

The Teen and Miss pageant will be Saturday. There are three competing for the Teen and four competing for the Miss.

All three events are free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.