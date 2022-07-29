Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application

WTAP News @ 6
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies. The Department of Health and Human Resources says children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing. Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Automatic benefits will go to some who are eligible in certain cases.

