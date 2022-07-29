Deadline extended for West Virginia school clothes benefit application

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies. The Department of Health and Human Resources says children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing. Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Automatic benefits will go to some who are eligible in certain cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.