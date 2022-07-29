Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32

WTAP News @ 5 - Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley area construction group is helping a local veterans group for free.

Doug Lowe Construction and Excavating is dredging up a creek sandbar that is in front of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 building.

The construction group is doing it for free.

Senior vice commander of the chapter, Phil Smith says that it is Lowe’s way of paying forward for what veterans have done for this country.

“I asked him how much he’s going to charge to do this, and Doug says, ‘You don’t owe me a cent. I owe you,’” says Smith.

Smith says that the construction company is doing all of this work until the sandbar is out of the creek.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is returning
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month
Nathan Michael Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Latest News

This upcoming school year would have been the first year the Hope Scholarship program would be...
Empowering to families or harmful to public schools? The Hope Scholarship case
100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”
Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping
Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping