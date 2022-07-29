Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley area construction group is helping a local veterans group for free.

Doug Lowe Construction and Excavating is dredging up a creek sandbar that is in front of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 building.

The construction group is doing it for free.

Senior vice commander of the chapter, Phil Smith says that it is Lowe’s way of paying forward for what veterans have done for this country.

“I asked him how much he’s going to charge to do this, and Doug says, ‘You don’t owe me a cent. I owe you,’” says Smith.

Smith says that the construction company is doing all of this work until the sandbar is out of the creek.

