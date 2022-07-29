Harmar Days this weekend

Harmar Days aims to raise money to help reopen the Harmar bridge(WTAP News)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Harmar Days is this weekend...

The festival kicked off Friday night at 6 PM and will be going on through Sunday evening.

There are activities for everyone from a kids zone to food and a car show.

Larry Sloter who is the Chairman of the Board for the Historic Harmar Bridge Company talked about wanting visitors to have fun but also know its to help the bridge.

Sloter said, “... pick up some items from the vendors and from the country store and really just help promote the image of what we are trying to do with the bridge. This is all about saving the historic Harmar Railroad Bridge.”

Along with all of the activities, there is a raffle for a 2022 Toyota 4Runner among other prizes.

For more information visit:

Harmar Days schedule

