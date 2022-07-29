Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is returning
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month
Nathan Michael Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Latest News

Mobile Lung Screening Unit stops at Jefferson Elementary
Mobile lung cancer screening unit stops at Jefferson Elementary
Ohio Department of Transportation looking to bring electric vehicle infrastructure to Marietta
WTAP News @ 10 - Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in Marietta
Opioid crisis roundtable discussion coming August 4
WTAP News @ 10 - Opioid Roundtable
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon