Mobile lung cancer screening unit stops at Jefferson Elementary

WVU cancer institute’s mobile cancer screening unit travels to 42 of the most rural counties in West Virginia.

The lung cancer screening unit, or LUCAS, gives low-dose lung cancer screening to people.

Eric Reed, the CT Tech for LUCAS says they try to go to smaller clinics and rural cities to help those most in need.

“We try to reach the folks that can’t necessarily travel long distances or don’t have transportation. Or some folks just express to us that they just don’t want to go to hospitals.”

Eric and John Trembly, who is in charge of patient registration, say that the most important thing is early detection.

They say if the cancer is caught early, it increases the chances of a better outcome.

“Unfortunately in West Virginia we do have one of the worst statistics in the nation for the five year cancer survival rate with lung cancer, and that is 10%. So by early diagnosis our goal is to completely change that statistic and just help West Virginians to live healthy, longer lives,” Explained John.

Eric added to this saying, “Right now it’s currently killing more West Virginians than colorectal, breast, and prostate combined.”

The unit is funded through grants, the WVU foundation and donors.

Even though LUCAS has only been on the road since September of last year, Eric says 725 people have been scanned with the help of LUCAS.

John said it was an honor to help out his neighbors. “We meet some amazing people and just to get them the help that they need while they’re still healthy and help their families enjoy their live.”

“Just knowing that we’re making a difference in people’s lives is pretty humbling,” said Eric.

They say a doctor’s order and prior approval from insurance is required for screening.

Medicare, medicaid, and private insurances are accepted.

And for uninsured West Virginia Residents, funds may be available to cover the screening costs.

They say you can visit their website to find doctors in your area, where they’ll be next, and get more information about patient criteria. www.wvucancer.org/lucas

