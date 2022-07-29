Obituary: Carpenter, Jack Ogdin

Jack Ogdin Carpenter, devoted husband, loving father, and treasured grandfather and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022. Born at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH, on June 20, 1930, he was the only child of William Glen (Jake) Carpenter and Jennie (Ogdin) Carpenter.

A lifetime resident of St. Marys, Jack attended Pleasants County Schools and graduated from St. Marys High School with the Class of 1948. He married his soulmate and best friend, Jacqueline (Adams) Carpenter, on December 30, 1954.

His love of music blossomed at an early age when he could be heard tap dancing on the radio or drumming away with a pan and wooden spoon. As a teen, his drumming talents helped set the rhythm for the St. Marys Marching Band and continued on through adulthood when he could be heard tapping out tunes for the Rhythm Ramblers or keeping the beat for the St. Marys Community Band.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War before being medically retired in 1952.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and never met a stranger. He was a 25-year member of the St. Marys Volunteer Fire Department and a member of First Baptist Church of St. Marys.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie, of 67 years,; two daughters, Jodie K. (Larry) Conaway Johnson of St. Marys and Jaryl A. Northrop of Charleston, WV; six grandchildren, Gabe Conaway, Halee (Jerry) Bowie, and Corey (Ashley) Northrop of St. Marys, WV; Jenna Northrop (JD Brown), Lexi Northrop (Edgar Silva), and Connor Northrop (Amber Roy) of Marion, OH; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Shelby, Carter, Jayden, Griffin, Reese, Hudson, Cruz, Cassius, Caius, Luca, Camden, Presley, Jasiah, Talon, and Nayeli.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son Joey and a special son-in-law, William (Bill) Conaway.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held Saturday, August 20 at 12:00pm at St. Marys First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Wilding officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Memorial Health System Journey Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

