Obituary: Lewis, Jr., Richard Lowe

Richard Lowe Lewis, Jr., 70, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, the son of the late Catherine and Richard Lewis, Sr. He had retired from the US Postal Service as a North Hills rural mail carrier. He attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington and graduated from Glenville State College. He graduated from Parkersburg High with the Class of 1971. Before moving to Parkersburg, Rick was a volunteer with the Pleasants Co. Emergency Squad as an EMT, served as Pleasants Co. Clerk, and worked construction and also at DuPont.

His hobbies included fishing, boating on the Ohio River, and collecting vintage toys and Lionel trains. He loved playing with and reading Garfield comics to his granddaughter. Much time was spent with his wife and the love of his life, “Dolli,” listening to live music and watching old movies. Rick was a fan of Mountaineer and UK basketball and football.

Rick is survived by his wife, Dolli Berlyann; son, Jason Lewis (Beth) of North Hills; daughter, Faith (Dan Peck) of Parkersburg and one granddaughter, Caprica Peck. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Lewis (Kathy) of Greenville, SC, and sister-in-law, Cherie Lewis of Vincent, OH; nephews Charles and Daniel; nieces Caryn and Kate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Chuck, and older sister, Kathy.

He is also greatly missed by his rescue Boxer, Tanner. He will be joined in heaven by many rescued furry friends from his lifetime.

A Memorial Celebration of his life will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Grace Episcopal Church in St. Marys, WV on Riverside Drive.

Memorial Contributions can be made to a non-profit rescue: Nelson Animal Retreat, PO Box 421, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

