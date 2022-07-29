Obituary: Moore, Michael David

Michael David Moore, 84, of Vienna, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.

He was born on September 3, 1937, in Belpre, OH, to the late Michael P Moore and Bessie (Woomer) Moore. Mike was a United States Army veteran, where he excelled in army marksmanship and served on the rifle team. He was a member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department from 1963 to 1990 and served as Fire Chief from 1985 to 1990. He retired from Ironworkers Local Union 787.

He is survived by his wife, Leona (Burner) Richards Moore; two children, Lori Rhodes (Tim), and Christy McCune (Van), all of Parkersburg; grandchildren Matt of Parkersburg, Mike and Brad Whitlatch of Vienna, Claire Hanover (Austin) of Dothan, Alabama; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers George Moore (Barbara) of Arkansas, Sam Moore (Sue) of Belpre, and Joe Moore (Sharon) of Williamstown, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy (Vannoy) Moore; daughter Dena Lynn Holland; and two brothers, Tom “JT” and Bob Moore.

Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

