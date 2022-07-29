Obituary: Nelson, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Nelson, 80, of Marietta, formerly of Vincent, died July 28, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. Ronnie was born February 22, 1942, in Columbus, OH, and was the son of the late Harold and Mary Nelson.

Ronnie had worked as a truck driver in the oil fields and water well services.  He enjoyed farming, target shooting, listening to music, and watching westerns.  Ronnie loved spending time with family.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter Becky Tarter, grandsons Zachary Tarter and Jeremy Tarter (Nancy), and great-granddaughter Bella Tarter all of Midland, TX; a brother Rocky Joe Nelson of Vincent; cousins John Nelson II of FL and John Nelson III (Lori) of Vincent.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Arbors in Marietta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Rodney Dee Nelson, a grandson Jody Tarter, son-in-law Chuck Tarter.

A memorial service will be Sunday, July 31, 2022, 3 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Andrew Arnold officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

