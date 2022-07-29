Obituary: Saunders, Clarence

Clarence “Junie” Saunders Jr, 97, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta.

He was born December 2, 1924, in Shinnston, WV, a son of the late Clarence and Gladys Wamsley Saunders.

Junie was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in World War II. He worked as a Coal Miner and then later became a Supervisor for Union Carbide in Sistersville, WV, for 26 years. Junie enjoyed fishing, water skiing, gardening, and camping. He enjoyed family time at the pool, and the door was always open to visitors. Junie loved WVU sports and routinely watched them play.

He is survived by his wife, Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders; daughter, Melba Jo Full (Gene) of Vienna; three sons, Ron Saunders (Sandy) of Miamisburg, OH, Rick Saunders (Loretta) of Vienna, and Randy Saunders (Susie) of Williamstown; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont, WV. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

